Paul John Pellham, age 72, of Rainier, was called home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 surrounded by family. He was born on Feb. 5, 1949, to Salvatora and Therman Pellham of Rainier, Oregon. He married Jackie Keene in 1969, divorced in 1972 and later married Nancy Blunk in 1973, divorced in 1997. He served in the Army 1968 to 1974 during the Vietnam War.
Paul is survived by his children, John Pellham, Karen (Ken) Patterson, Jamie (Michelle) Pellham and Justin (Shelia) Pellham; brothers, Donald, Frank, Allen, James, and Mark; sisters, Doris Ann, Rose Mary and Elizabeth; 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Therman; mother Salvatora; brothers, Therman Jr., and Richard; and sisters, Margaret and Rose Marie.
Paul graduated from Rainier in 1967. He loved cooking, being outdoors, gardening, working in his flower beds and trips to the beach. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of the Rainier Eagles.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2021 at the Alston Corner Assembly of God, 25272 Alston Rd., Rainier, OR 97048, with a potluck to follow.