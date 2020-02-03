Patsy Lee Ness was born on April 5, 1948 in Maryville, Missouri to Russell Thackery Sr. and Ferne (Smith) Thackery. Her family moved to St. Helens, Oregon where she attended school and enjoyed playing in concert and marching band. She graduated from St. Helens High School in 1966, excelling on the clarinet and receiving a scholarship to attend Oregon College of Education in Monmouth, Oregon, where she planned to pursue a teaching degree.
During her first year of college, she attended a friend’s wedding and met a handsome Navy man. They began to write letters and soon a summer wedding was planned. She was united in marriage to Daniel B. Ness on July 8, 1967 in St. Helens, Oregon. The newlyweds moved to Montana, Daniel’s home state, to begin their life together. Eventually, they settled in Clatskanie, Oregon where Patsy and Dan raised their family and resided for over 40 years.
Her dedication and love for her family was an example and inspiration for all. Patsy worked for PGE for 35 years. She began her career working at the Trojan Nuclear Power Plant in 1981. She worked at Trojan as a health physics technician until 1994 when she transferred to Beaver Generating Plant, eventually retiring from PGE in 2016. As a result of her generous spirit and kindhearted personality, she was loved by all who worked with her.
The Clatskanie Baptist Church was where Patsy was a dedicated member for 40 years. She was the Sunday School secretary for over 15 years, a teacher for Venture Club, and a member and facilitator of Life Groups. Her servant heart worked quietly and behind the scenes without one regard for recognition. Her patience and Christian influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew, loved, and worshipped with her.
Patsy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma. She was a wonderful combination of warmth and kindness, laughter and love.
Surrounded by family, Patsy, at the age of 71, lost her battle with Multiple Myeloma and went to be with the Lord on Jan. 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Russell Thackery Sr. and mother Ferne (Smith) Thackery.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Travis (Heather) Ness of Edgewood, Washington and Nicole (Joshua) Chronister of Hillsboro, Oregon; five grandchildren, Emma and Caleb Ness; Alyssa, Kaliyah, and Isabella Chronister; brothers, Russ (Joan) Thackery of St. Helens, Oregon, Alan (Sue) Thackery of Rainier, Oregon, and sister, Penny Thackery and brother-in-law Chuck Shroads of Anchorage, Alaska; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Please join us in celebrating her life at 11 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 at Clatskanie Baptist Church, 415 N. Nehalem St. in Clatskanie, Oregon.
