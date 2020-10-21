Lifelong local resident Patricia ‘Pat’ Winans, 84, passed away Oct. 19, 2020.
She was born Mar. 17,1936, in Good Hope Township, Minnesota, to William and Selmi (Lom) Siltala. Pat lived in Minnesota before moving to Portland during World War II while her father worked in the Portland Shipyards. Pat’s high school years were spent in Rainier and Clatskanie, graduating from Clatskanie High School in 1954, and moving to Goble in 1954. Pat married Ross Winans on June 6, 1954, in Clatskanie.
She worked day in and day out with her husband, purchasing the dairy farm in Goble in 1965, and ran dairy cattle until 1990 before transitioning to beef cattle. In addition, Pat worked as a sales associate at Wieby’s store in Rainier, she held various roles within the Rainier School District as a teacher’s aide, cook, and administrative support. Outside of her paying jobs, you would find her active in the PTO at Goble Elementary School.
She was a member of the Beaver Homes Grange. Pat loved her grandchildren, the beach, enjoyed working in her flowerbeds, gardening, and was known for being a fabulous cook. Pat particularly enjoyed the opportunity to travel, shopping trips with her girls, and lunch with her girlfriends and classmates. Pat is an avid Portland Trailblazer fan and also enjoyed watching college basketball.
Pat is a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. People of all ages looked to Pat as a trusted friend and confidante, offering a shoulder to lean on, a smile, and that familiar laugh.
Survivors are a son and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Julie Winans of Port Orchard, Washington; three daughters and sons-in-law, Jody and Rick Blackburn, and Jennifer and Russell Crawford, all of Rainier, and Janelle and Chadd Bliss of Prosser, Washington; 21 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Ross Winans; sisters, Laverna Osufsen, and Wilma Siltala; brothers, Clifford Siltala, Elmer Siltala, Dallas Siltala, Harvey Siltala, and Michael Siltala.
A graveside celebration of life will be held at noon on Sat., Oct. 24, 2020 at Kobel Cemetery, Whitney Road in Rainier. If you are well, and have a mask, please join us. Should you desire to sit, please bring your own chair. The Rev. Roy Obermeier will officiate. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 23, 2020 at Groulx Family Mortuary in Rainier.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632.
