Patricia Leila Jones, age 82, of Clatskanie, Oregon went home to be with the Lord, on Oct. 27, 2021.
Patricia (Pat) was born on Nov. 27, 1938 in Camas, Washington to Jay Clarence and Lucretia Heriford.
Pat graduated from Camas High School and attended Clark Junior College in Vancouver, Washington for two years prior to marrying John Jones in 1959. Although they resided in both Washington and Oregon, they spent over 50 years together in Alaska. She learned to hunt and commercial fish with her family. Among the things she enjoyed were cooking, baking, reading, sewing, quilting, crocheting, playing the piano and opening her heart and home to others. She was an active member Assembly of God churches wherever she lived.
Patricia is survived by her husband John Jones of Clatskanie, Oregon; daughters, Shelly (Scott) Mensch of North Pole, Alaska and Julie Jones of DuPont, Washington; grandchildren, Amber Mensch and Curtis Mensch of North Pole, Alaska, Chantel (Clay) Dabney of Vail, Arizona, and Parker and Sofia Jones of DuPont, Washington; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Carson and Carleigh Dabney of Vail, Arizona; sister Virgina (Marvin) Abbott of Clatskanie, Oregon; brother James (Mieko) Heriford of Ridgefield, Washington; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.