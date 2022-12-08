Patricia Ann Erickson passed on Sept. 8, 2022. She was born to Agnes and Fred Erickson on April 15, 1940 in Clatskanie, Oregon. She graduated from Quincy Grade School and Clatskanie High School, attended Oregon State University and then began a lifetime of work. While working for Tektronics, she met and married Marvin May. The marriage ended in a divorce and she later married Jerome Smith.
She became a travel agent, which afforded her the opportunities to visit much of the world. She and Smith entered into a legal separation. She later developed a special friend in Buddy Olds. This relationship lasted for the balance of his life.
She is survived by son Christopher May; daughter Carrie May-Varas; grandchildren, Shawn May, Raymond May, DesRay Conklin, Shayna Vallejo, Sarah May- Varas, and Nicholas May- Varas; and sister Kay Cook.