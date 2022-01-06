Patricia Alyce Simpier nee Taylor, age 81, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Nov. 26, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Washington.
Pat was born on April 9, 1940 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Lucile Tharp. They youngest of two daughters, Patricia was raised in California and graduated from Modesto High School in 1958. She continued to live in California for many years before moving with her family to
Clatskanie, Oregon in 1994.
She is survived by her two children, April Christensen and Steven Simpier, six grandchildren, Matthew, Derek, Rachel, Victor and Roman; and six great-grandchildren, LJ, Reyna, Angelica, Morelia, Sebastian and Gavita.
Besides spending time with family and friends, Pat had a passion for reading, creating and appreciating art and solving puzzles. Family also fondly remembers her love for gardening and the beautiful life she fostered and took pride in. Patricia also enjoyed sewing and teaching her grandchildren to mend and cook.
The family would like to thank the hospice center for their tender care, as well as all the love and support for Patricia on her final days. A celebration of life will be held late summer of 2022.