Norma R. Shulda, 98, of Clatskanie, Oregon, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020 at Canterbury Gardens in Longview, Washington.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., March 28, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1010 NE 5th St., Clatskanie, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Clatskanie Swimming Pool, c/o Clatskanie Park and Recreation, PO Box 737, Clatskanie, Oregon 97016.
The service for Norma has been postponed.
