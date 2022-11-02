Nina Mae Burch Nov. 6, 1944 ~ Feb. 25, 2022. Nov 2, 2022 Nov 2, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nina Mae Burch, 77, of Rainier, Oregon passed away Feb. 25, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Nina Burch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Online Poll Is it important to you for former President Trump to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Latest Chief E-Edition TCC E-Edition for 10-28-22 View our 10-28-22 E-Edition right here! Latest Chief E-Edition TCC E-Edition for 10-28-22 Click Here to Place a Classified Ad MORE Featured Articles News Most Viewed / Increased SNAP Benefits: $69M for 430,000 Oregon households News Trending / Timber Harvesting: Rule changes to impact 10 million acres in Oregon News Homelessness Solution: Mayor’s Association asking for $120M for cities News To Your Health: Enrollment now open for 2023 health coverage MORE Latest News +23 News Community Calendar: Here's What's Happening News Spring Forward, Fall Back: Time change this Sunday News Election 2022: What you need to know News NEXT: Another day, another ruling Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on! Submit Here ** View the Community Calendar ** Trending This Week Articles ArticlesMost Viewed / Increased SNAP Benefits: $69M for 430,000 Oregon householdsNEXT: Another day, another rulingTrending / Timber Harvesting: Rule changes to impact 10 million acres in OregonLocal residents organize petition demonstrating strong opposition to NEXT-backed deal in Beaver Drainage DistrictElection 2022: Christine Drazan wants to reverse Gov. Kate Brown’s policiesElection 2022: What you need to knowTribute: State Capitol ceremony to honor veteransLetter: Endorses Debbie KlugWildfires: Widespread rain ends Oregon's 2022 fire seasonSNAP: $69 million in increased benefits for October Featured Articles Most Viewed / Increased SNAP Benefits: $69M for 430,000 Oregon households Trending / Timber Harvesting: Rule changes to impact 10 million acres in Oregon Homelessness Solution: Mayor’s Association asking for $120M for cities To Your Health: Enrollment now open for 2023 health coverage 35th Annual Stormy Weather Arts Festival Guide MORE Latest News +23 News Community Calendar: Here's What's Happening News Spring Forward, Fall Back: Time change this Sunday News Election 2022: What you need to know News NEXT: Another day, another ruling News New Study: Heavy traffic congestion linked to lower infant birthweight Connect With Us * View the Community Calendar * Trending This Week Articles ArticlesMost Viewed / Increased SNAP Benefits: $69M for 430,000 Oregon householdsNEXT: Another day, another rulingTrending / Timber Harvesting: Rule changes to impact 10 million acres in OregonLocal residents organize petition demonstrating strong opposition to NEXT-backed deal in Beaver Drainage DistrictElection 2022: Christine Drazan wants to reverse Gov. Kate Brown’s policiesElection 2022: What you need to knowTribute: State Capitol ceremony to honor veteransLetter: Endorses Debbie KlugWildfires: Widespread rain ends Oregon's 2022 fire seasonSNAP: $69 million in increased benefits for October Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on! Submit Here Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe starting at $8/month, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Subscribe Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe starting at $8/month, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Click Here To View All Rates The Clatskanie Chief