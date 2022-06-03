Naomi Amanda Mohning passed peacefully on May 22, 2022 at the age of 92 surrounded by love. Naomi was born in Menno, South Dakota to Emil and Emma Langholz and siblings Verna and Ken. The family moved to Macksburg, Oregon in the 30s, later settling in Canby, where she graduated from Canby High School. Naomi attended beauty school and continued in that career until 2020 when her health led to retirement. She loved socializing and working with her clients and the girls at “the shop.”
In 1948 Naomi caught the eye of a handsome young man and she and Ron were married at Zoar Lutheran Church in Canby on March 13, 1949. In 1962 they were excited and blessed to become parents to Steve and then their family was complete when Mark was born. Being a mom, grandma and great grandma was very special to Naomi and she loved her family beyond measure. In 1996, they moved to Westport, Oregon.
Naomi loved to dance, bowl, gather with family and friends, attend plays and musicals, camp and travel. Whenever there was an event, you could count on Ron and Naomi to be there. She was a vivacious woman with a beautiful voice. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and sang in the choir for many years. Naomi also loved to give gifts and was always on the lookout for just that “perfect” gift for friends and family.
Naomi is survived by her loving husband of 73 years Ron Mohning; sons, Steve and Mark; grandson Tyler (Caroline); granddaughter Kaylie Bergerson (Grant); great grandchildren Nixon, Riley and Brenna Bergerson and Hanna Mohning; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and siblings.
Ron would like to thank their niece Andrea (Langholz) Pikkarainen for her personal and loving care in Naomi’s final days at her home in Beavercreek. Special thanks to Mark and Steve for everything that enabled Naomi to be at home for as long as possible.
Services will be in Clatskanie on June 11, 2022. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. at Murry Hill Cemetery. Memorial service at noon followed by reception/celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, PO Box 447, Clatskanie, OR 97016.