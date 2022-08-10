Nadine Long of Ocean Park, Washington, passed away in Corvallis, Oregon on July 26, 2022. She was born July 8, 1932 in Corvallis to Minnie (Thompson) and Edward Harmsen and raised in Blodgett, Oregon.
She graduated from Corvallis High School in 1950. She enrolled and graduated from Oregon State University in 1954 and began a 27-year career as an elementary school teacher in the state of Oregon, first in Perrydale, then Grand Rhonde, next was Clatskanie — where she spent the majority of her career and raised her family — and finally Knappa. Nadine was an avid traveler who went on numerous journeys throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. She touched many people through both her travel, career and friendships. She retired from teaching in 1987 to move to Ocean Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Long, who she met while in Perrydale, and her sister Darlene (Dude) Anderson.
She is survived by her sister Charlotte Frank of Tucson, Arizona; son Tom Long of Camas, Washington; daughter Cindy Long of Ashland, Oregon; son Jim Long (and wife Susan) of Corvallis, Oregon; six grandchildren, Kacy Stripling, Jared Long, Willie Long, Jon Long, Rob Straw, and Ryan Long; and three great grandchildren, Mac Stripling, Nadine (Nadi) Stripling, and Layla Long.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Arthritis Foundation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis, Oregon is handling the arrangements.