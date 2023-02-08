Monte Ramvick

Monte Ramvick passed away on Dec. 12, 2022.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2023, at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Astoria. A potluck style celebration of life to follow at 3 p.m. at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds.

