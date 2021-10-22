Michael T. Farmer

Michael passed away Oct. 2, 2021 at Sunnyside Hospital. Michael was born in Portland, Oregon on Jan. 18, 1950 to Teddy and Edna Farmer. He was raised and graduated from Lake Oswego High School.
Michael had several jobs. He worked at the cement plant in Portland, Oregon and later he became the Maintenance Supervisor at the Steel Mill. His favorite job was when he became a long-haul truck driver. Michael was an avid hunter. His favorite time of the year was going hunting at Murders Creek, where his dad and mom started taking him hunting and camping when he was a little boy. He continued to hunt and camp in that area until this year.
He met and married Sharon Dykstra (Foultner) where they resided in Rainier, Oregon for 23 years.
He leaves behind his wife Sharon; stepdaughter Julia (Brian) Kitts of Rainier, Oregon; stepson
Mark (Kendra) Dykstra of Longview, Washington; sons, David Farmer of Bend Oregon, Kenny Farmer of Kalama, Washinton, and Darren Farmer of Wisconsin; brothers-in-law, Donald Foultner of Lincoln City, Oregon, John and Donna Foultner of Toutle, Washington, Dan and Heather Foultner of Rainier, Oregon, Wes and Dawn Foultner of Utah, and Kevin and Nellie Foultner of Toutle, Washington; four granddaughters, Ali Harris, Gracie Dykstra, Annabelle Dykstra, and Corabelle Dykstra; nephew Lucas Farmer; several other nieces and nephews; lifelong friend Jim Sollis; and close friend Jim McGlone.
His celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2021 at Alston Corner Assembly of God Church, with fellowship and potluck following.