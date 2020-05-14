Michael Glenn Byrum, loving husband and father, died unexpectedly at home on April 15, 2020 at the age of 62. Mike was born Aug. 20, 1957 to Carolee and Glenn Byrum in Kelso, Washington.
He was an accomplished fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman. He worked 32 years at Georgia Pacific Wauna Mill and retired in August 2019. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife, walking the park with his dog Tucker and regular visits to the library. Mike was a beloved father and grandfather and was spending retirement with his family.
Mike was proceeded in death by his father Glenn Byrum and previous wife Karen Byrum.
He is survived by his mother Carolee McRoberts (Charlie) of Longview, Washington; brother Kirk Byrum of Kelso, Washington; wife Jennifer Byrum; three children, Jennifer Sterba (Dwayne), Max Byrum (Ashlee), and Jeannie Mustola (Andrew); stepchildren, Alex Gaylin and Madison Gaylin all of Clatskanie; and five grandchildren.
A small gathering of family and friends will be held later this summer with a date to be determined. Groulx Family Mortuary is handling the arrangements.
