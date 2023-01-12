Melvin Victor Kyser

Melvin passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his father Claude Kyser; mother Mary Ruth Kyser; three brothers, James Leroy, William Claude, and George Robert; as well as one sister Eldean Louise Robbins.
He is survived by two sisters, Esther Odstrecil and Evelyn Hawkins of Pine Mountain, Georgia; Raymond Kyser of Birkenfeld, Oregon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Melvin went to grade school in Mist, Oregon and graduated from Vernonia in 1963. Melvin went in the Army in 1965 and got out in 1964 as an E4. After his discharge he did various jobs and then became a timber faller in 1974. He worked for his brother Roy (James L Kyser) of Mist Oregon for 25 years. He also fell timber for Bobby Olson and Ed Bergman of Clatskanie.
There will be no service at this time.