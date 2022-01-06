Melvin Leslie Vanderford, 64, of Clatskaine, Oregon., passed away Dec. 12, 2021 at St. Johns Medical Center. He was born in Longview, Washington July 14, 1957, to John L. Vanderford and Edna J. (Harrison) Vanderford.
Melvin grew up in eastern Oregon and graduated from Fossil High School. After graduation he moved to the Delena area and lived with his aunt and uncle. After completing Portland Community College he began working as a mechanic for a shop in Rainier.
He married Sheila Anderson July 12, 1980. After returning from their honeymoon, Melvin began working for J H Kelly in Longview. He retired from J H Kelly in 2020 to pursue his love of farm life, raising calves, haying, traveling and continued working on his equipment as a mechanic. He enjoyed helping others and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Melvin enjoyed the lawn mower races in Clatskanie during Clatskanie Days, and motorcycle trips. Melvin was an active longtime member of Newlife church of God in Longview.
Melvin is survived by his wife Sheila; sons, Jack (Lexi) and John; grandsons, Preston, Tate and Aiden; brothers, John, Carl and Larry; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Melvin was preceded in death by his father; mother; step-father; and two brothers, Ronald and Robert.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2022 at New Life Church of God, 2441 42nd Ave., Longview, WA 98632. No food. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to New Life Church of God or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.