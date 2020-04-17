Melvin Dale Shores II

On the morning of March 29, 2020, Dale passed away at home with his wife and daughter by his side.
Dale served for the United States Marine Corps. While he served, he spent most of his deployment in Vietnam from 1965-1969. He moved to Clatskanie in 1969 with his parents and helped build their family home.
In 1978 he met Lorna and spent 42 years with her. They had three children, Dale Jr., Wendy and Sandra. They gained nine grandchildren.
Dale loved building train sets, working on his computers and spending time with family.
He is preceded in death by his father Melvin Shores Sr.; mother Patricia Kelly; sisters, Dorothy Escola, Teri Villarreal and Patricia Denison.
He is survived by his wife; three children; sister Kelli Harding; Dan Shores; many cousins; grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
Funeral arrangements for Melvin will be made at a later time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.