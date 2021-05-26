Maynard James Houle, lifelong resident of Clatskanie, passed away May 16, 2021 at Hospice in Longview, Washington with his sons by his side.
Maynard was born in North Dakota to Florence Houle and was proud of his Chippewa Heritage. They later moved to Oregon and lived in Clatskanie where he was raised by mom and stepfather Bill Kola.
He attended CHS and was involved in wrestling and graduated in 1971. He was deployed in 1971 where he served in the Army as an Armorer/Unit Supply Specialist and received an honorable discharge.
Maynard worked various jobs, including farm labor and masonry. In 1980 he began working in the gas and oil exploration field until he retired several years ago.
He enjoyed being with friends and played in the local pool league for many years.
On Dec. 6, 1987, he married Tammy Bernash and together they raised Tony Bernash and had three sons, Kenny, Randy and Michael. He is survived by all; brother Jerry; and sister Rosemary.
He was preceded in death by his mother Florence; stepfather Bill; and half-brother Roy Osbourne.
A graveside service with Honor Guard will be held at 2:30 p.m. on May 28, 2021 at Murray Hill Cemetery in Clatskanie, Oregon.