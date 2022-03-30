Maurinda (Min, Mindy) Belle Byers was born in Portland, Oregon on Jan. 27, 1928. She was the fifth child of Virgil Aldine Byers and Maude Ruth Brinley. Mindy died on March 8, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona.
Mindy attended Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Oregon. While teaching a 2nd grade class in Burbank, California, Mindy went to Costa Rica with eighteen missionaries to learn Spanish. Then she moved to Guatemala, becoming a dorm mother and teaching English, Spanish, and Bible classes. In Guatemala, Mindy followed her heart and started a home for homeless children, adopting-out eighteen children to quality families.
In 1974, Mindy married Paul and they built their dream home on 40-acres in Clatskanie. They moved to Arizona in 2000 and enjoyed many years of retirement in the friendly community of Leisure World. Their home became “doggie day-care” to their neighbors’ dog ShyAnn. Shy was referred to as Mindy’s personal therapy dog.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul; sisters, Elnora Ruth and Belva Lucille; and brothers Melvert and Donald. She was much-loved by her sixteen nieces and nephews.
Mindy was active in the University Street Church of God in Mesa. She truly loved the Lord!