Matthew Samuel Throop passed away at his home on May 11, 2020 at age 47. He was born April 27, 1973. He grew up in Vancouver, Washington and lived a short time with his parents in Clatskanie, Oregon.
Matthew graduated from Vancouver’s Mountain View High School, Clark College, WSU-Vancouver with a degree in Psychology, with honors. He then attended law school at the University of the District of Columbia in Washington DC. He moved to Richmond, Virginia, where he started and practiced his successful law firm, Throop Law, which he continued to expand until his early passing.
He is survived by his father George; two brothers, George and Ryan; stepmother Debbie; stepsister Jennie; three nephews; a niece; and many friends.
His mother Barbara died in 1985.
Matthew will be dearly remembered and missed by all family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held for close family and friends.
