Mary Martin

Mary Elizabeth Peters Martin, age 91, of Clatskanie Oregon, passed away peacefully on Oct. 24, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born on July 8, 1930, in South Bend, Indiana, the fifth of six children.
After graduating from high school, she moved to San Diego, California where she worked for the public school system. Mary loved nature and travel and while living in San Diego spent most of her free time traveling, hiking, backpacking, and skiing with her friends. One hiking adventure was of particular significance. Mary was a Sierra Club trip leader guiding a hike up Telescope Peak in Death Valley and it was during this trip she met her future husband, Vaughn, who was a participant in the hiking group. They were later married on January 26, 1965.
Mary loved animals and was a mom to many wonderful family dogs during her lifetime. She also loved spending time in the kitchen preparing delicious food and there was always a fabulous meal awaiting her family whether coming home from work, school, or outdoor adventures. She supported the local community volunteering with social services and assisting in school classrooms.
Mary was a devout Catholic and was very active in her local parish, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, throughout the years. Later in life, she traveled extensively with her husband including a road trip across Canada, a trip to Churchill, Manitoba to see polar bears, a three-month adventure to Australia and New Zealand, and many other domestic trips within the United States. Mary devoted her life to her family, loving them unconditionally and sacrificing everything for them. Her family is eternally grateful and indebted to her. They love and miss her deeply but are comforted knowing that she now rests in peace with her savior Lord Jesus Christ. Mary, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Mary is survived by her husband of 56 years, Vaughn; children, Alexis Martin (Joe), Keith Martin, and Ann Martin (George); granddaughter Julianna; her special dog Luna; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Anna Peters; and all her five siblings.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, SW High Street, Clatskanie, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Mary’s memory to Longview Community Home Health and Hospice (www.chhh.org) or Medical Teams International (www.medicalteams.org).