Mary Etta Sirnio

Mary Etta (Riddle) Sirnio, longtime Quincy resident, died Sept. 21, 2021 at her residence at the age of 89. She was born Jan. 2, 1932 in Chesterfield, Illinois to Jesse and Orla Riddle.
She moved to Oregon as a child. In 1946 she met the love of her life Edward, they married Aug. 15, 1948, and made their home on his family homestead in Quincy.
She is remembered by family as a devoted Grammy, her love for hummingbirds and flowers, and especially her rose bushes. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting and had an immense love for books. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son Joe; son Jack (Carol); brother Lonnie (Ellen); grandchildren, Jackie (Michelle), Chad (Michelle), Shauna (Kenny), Courtney (Erik), Carla (Tim), Tom, Justin, Travis (Tahana), Amanda and Tony; 18 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was welcomed into heaven by Edward; daughter Vickie; granddaughter Carrie; great-grandson Boone; sisters, Dorrie and Clella; and brothers Ern and Kenny.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 16, 2021 at Murray Hill Cemetery, Clatskanie. A potluck gathering will follow at her home. Groulx Family Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.