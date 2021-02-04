Mary Alice Miller passed away in Portland on January 15th at the age of 93.
Mary was born in Denver on Christmas morning of 1927 to Henry Essig and Gertrude (Olson) Essig, and grew up in the Denver area. She graduated from West High School in 1945 and from Colorado State College of Education in Greeley in 1950.
After teaching high school for two years in Port Townsend, Washington, Mary enjoyed three years working as a stewardess with United Airlines, often flying on propeller-driven planes such as the DC-6.
In 1954 she married Robert Leland Miller of Portland, who died in 1986 after a career with Crown Zellerbach. They lived in Portland, Port Townsend, Clatskanie, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington.
She enjoyed substitute teaching, gardening, and playing bridge. Active in the Lutheran church, in 1969 she was a founding member of Faith Lutheran Church in Clatskanie. An engaged and loving mother for her four rambunctious sons, she was also a world traveler later in life.
She is survived by four sons, David of Beaverton, Steven and his wife Leslie Hildula of Portland, Jeffrey of Seattle, Gregory and his wife Mary Horrall of Portland; two grandchildren, Quinn and Robert; and sister Jean Kohtz of Richmond, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her brother Leonard Essig of Denver.
If you would like to honor Mary’s memory, please send donations to the Albertina Kerr charity in Portland.
Mary was well loved and will be dearly missed.
Due to Covid safety measures, a small service was held for family only. Remembrances may be shared at evergreenmemorialgardens.com/obituaries.