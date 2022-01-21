Martha Cramer, of Rainier, Oregon, passed away on Jan. 4, 2022, of natural causes. She died on her 87th birthday.
She was born on Jan. 4, 1935 to Pedro and Pabla Ramon in Runge, Texas. She lived with an aunt and uncle from age twelve and moved with them to Oregon when she was seventeen.
She graduated from Woodburn High School in 1955 where she was salutatorian.
She met Earl Cramer in 1958, and they married on July 4, 1959. They had five children, Paul, Audrey, Dean, Glenn, and Matthew.
She was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Catholic Church, in Rainier for over 62 years. Besides her family, her primary interests were gardening and cooking.
She was predeceased by her husband, Earl, who died in 1996.
She is survived by all her children and their respective spouses. She had ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.