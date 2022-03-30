Mark Edward Thompson was born Jan. 21,1960 in St Helens, Oregon. His father is Charles Gary Thompson and Karen Nelson. Mark attended school in Longview, Washington.
Mark was a tree planter in Washington, Oregon and Alaska for several years. He loved to fish and caught his fair share in the Columbia River.
His siblings include Mike Thompson of Long Beach, Washington; Doug Thompson of California; Kenny Thompson of Astoria, Oregon; Julia Thompson of Bremerton, Washington; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Mark passed away March 14, 2022 in Longview, Washington. He will be missed dearly by many.
There are no services planned.