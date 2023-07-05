Mark Dale Sullivan, 42, of Rainier, Oregon, passed away as the result of a motorcycle accident on June 17, 2023. He was born on Jan. 22, 1981, in Nowata, Oklahoma, to LaRee Sullivan.
Mark was a talented mechanic, and his hunger for knowledge allowed him to be confident in almost any task. It was not uncommon to see him driving a semi-truck in a three-piece suit and getting under the truck to fix any mechanical issue. He also enjoyed long- distance driving and construction. Mark was a former school bus driver for the Rainier School District. He had a kind and witty personality and dressing for success and pride.
Mark is survived by his mother LaRee Sullivan, two daughters, Emily and Jade Sullivan; son Allan Sullivan; two brothers, Thomas and Jim; sister Celeste; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Paige Sullivan; brother Dana Cooper III; father Tom Sullivan; and stepfathers, Mike Page and John Spangler.
Mark will be deeply missed by his family and friends. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Sat., July 8, 2023 at Groulx Family Mortuary, 25381 Wonderly Road Rainier, OR 97048.