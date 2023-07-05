Mark Dale Sullivan

Mark Dale Sullivan, 42, of Rainier, Oregon, passed away as the result of a motorcycle accident on June 17, 2023. He was born on Jan. 22, 1981, in Nowata, Oklahoma, to LaRee Sullivan.

Mark was a talented mechanic, and his hunger for knowledge allowed him to be confident in almost any task. It was not uncommon to see him driving a semi-truck in a three-piece suit and getting under the truck to fix any mechanical issue. He also enjoyed long- distance driving and construction. Mark was a former school bus driver for the Rainier School District. He had a kind and witty personality and dressing for success and pride.

Mark is survived by his mother LaRee Sullivan, two daughters, Emily and Jade Sullivan; son Allan Sullivan; two brothers, Thomas and Jim; sister Celeste; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Paige Sullivan; brother Dana Cooper III; father Tom Sullivan; and stepfathers, Mike Page and John Spangler.

Mark will be deeply missed by his family and friends. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Sat., July 8, 2023 at Groulx Family Mortuary, 25381 Wonderly Road Rainier, OR 97048.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Sullivan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Online Poll

What are most looking to on July 4?

You voted:

Submit an Ad

If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.


Online Poll

What are most looking to on July 4?

You voted: