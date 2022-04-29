Marie J. Bellingham, 98, a lifelong native of Birkenfeld, Oregon, died Saturday evening, April 16, 2022 at the Walker House Adult Foster Care Home in Longview, Washington.
A celebration of life service will be held at noon on May 14, 2022 at the Birkenfeld Community Church, 11249 Highway 202 in Birkenfeld, with Dan Cano officiating.
Marie Julie Bellingham was born Aug. 26, 1923, in Birkenfeld, Oregon, the daughter of the late Leonard Richardson and Elsa (Birkenfeld) Richardson. She was raised and received her education in the Birkenfeld community, having been a graduate of Winema High School Class of 1940.
She was united in marriage to Arthur Guy “Art” Bellingham on March 5, 1941 in Vancouver, Washington. Following their marriage, they resided in the communities of Hood River, Albany, and Scio. When Arthur returned from WWII, they returned to the Birkenfeld community in 1947, where she had resided since.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband Art on Dec. 15, 2015, after celebrating over seventy-five years of marriage together.
They co-owned and operated the Birkenfeld Country Store and Post Office from 1947 to 1964. Marie later served as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Vernonia, from 1966 to 1985, when she retired.
Marie and Arthur were active members of the Birkenfeld Community Church, as well as members of Flying Farmers traveling to Australia and New Zealand.
Among her special interests, she enjoyed gardening, fishing, clamming, league bowling in Vernonia and traveling. They wintered in Yuma, Arizona and Palm Springs, California for thirteen years. Marie and Art also enjoyed cruising, including the last Panama Canal Cruise in 1999, before the United States relinquished ownership of the Panama Canal to the Central American country of Panama.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Elsa Richardson; and her brother George L. Richardson.
Survivors include her two sons, Douglas Bellingham of Birkenfeld, Oregon and James Bellingham and his wife Cherie of Birkenfeld, Oregon; daughter-in-law Diana Dair Meyer of Freeport, Florida; three grandchildren and their spouses, Derek and Deanna Bellingham of Kirkland, Washington, Dia Layo of Roseville, California, and Christine and Todd Wilkinson of Horton, Oregon; seven great-grandchildren and their spouses, Dylan Bellingham of Kirkland, Washington, Dr. Khloe and Brandon Kaufmann of Reno, Nevada, Madisyn Layo of San Francisco, California, Cooper Layo of Roseville, California, Rebecca Wilkinson of Portland, Oregon, Ciara and Zack Clark of Horton, Oregon, and Hayden and Ashley Wilkinson of Horton, Oregon; six great-great-grandchildren, Eljin Song, Elizabeth and Jackson Clark, and Aria and Oliver Wilkinson, and Paisley Kaufman; nephews, Joe Richardson, Monte Bellingham, Marty Bellingham, Kyle Trenholm, Loren Trenholm, Greg Bellingham, Brad Bellingham, Jeff Bellingham, and Ross Bellingham; and nieces, April Viet, Sandy Taylor, Sherel Stosik, and Teri Holm.
