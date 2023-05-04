Margaret Louise Geier died April 12th in Longview, Washington. Margaret was born March 2, 1947 to Bob Winton Ellis and Fern May (Saddler) Ellis.
Margaret is survived by husband Richard Geier; sons, Robert (Michelle) Keyser and Joseph (Karen) Keyser; and sister Elizabeth Evans.
Margaret married John Keyser and later worked as a teacher’s aide in Clatskanie schools. Margaret pursued a college degree and graduated in May 1982 in Education from University of Portland. In 1986 Margaret was hired at Hudson Park Elementary in Rainier, Oregon and taught 3rd, 4th and 5th grades. Margaret loved working with children and developed special bond with many of her students.
In 1995 Margaret married Rick Geier and helped raise his two children, Katherine and Evan. In 2008 Margaret received a liver transplant at OSHU and retired from teaching the same year. Margaret was a bright intelligent lady who had many interests. She raised prize winning guinea pigs, cooked, gardened and made beautiful quilts which she gave away to family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 6, 2023 at Steele Chapel, Longview, Washington. See the Steele Chapel website for more information. Donations can be made to Cowlitz County Child Advocates, 1024 Broadway, Longview, Washington, 360-414-5212. https://childadvocatescc.org/donate.