Lucille Irene Burke

Astoria, Oregon
Lucille “Lou” Irene Burke passed away peacefully among loving family after an extraordinary life of 101 years.
Lucille was proud of her Finnish heritage and embodied the “sisu” spirit as she lived independently the last 24 years of her life. She had an active mind, keeping current on social, political and family affairs until the past year. Her memory was legendary. She loved to tell of her early life and easily recalled events as far back as her childhood and school years. She appreciated the history and progress she witnessed in her long life and would willingly share with anyone interested.
Lucille was born in Clatskanie, Oregon to John A. and Mary P. Karvonen, and was the last surviving daughter of eleven siblings. Her father was a successful gillnet fisherman and a stalwart member of the Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church. Her mother was a homemaker and did domestic jobs outside of the home.
Lucille attended several community grade schools before enrolling at Clatskanie High School, where she was a top student and participated in the glee club, plays, prom and other activities.
Bradford Burke came into her life when she moved to Midland, and soon became her loving husband of sixty-two years. They began a life of farming in Midland, and raised six children: four girls, Mary, Julie, Kathryn and Barbara and two boys, Michael and Steve. In 1940, Brad began working at Wauna Lumber Co until the mill closed in 1958.
The family then moved to Gold Beach, Oregon where Lou enjoyed living for the next 46 years on the banks of the Rogue River. After Brad’s passing in 1998, she returned to the Lower Columbia area to a new home built for her in Knappa.
Surviving Lucille are all six of her children, Mary Burke, Julie (Larry) Parnes, Kathryn Meade, Michael (Susie) Burke, Steve (Karen) Burke and Barbara (Howard) Budweg; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
