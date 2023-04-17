Lowell Onen Bentley was born on July 26,1948, in Longview, Washington, to Pearl Josephine (Otterson) Bentley and Onen Linvingston Bentley of Rainier. He passed away suddenly at home in Rainier on April 1, 2023.
Lowell grew up in West Rainer where he spent his time fishing, hunting, and trapping. He attended Rainier Union High School and entered the U.S. Army shortly after graduation in 1966. Following two years of service, Lowell went to work at Longview Fibre Company where he worked for 37 years.
Lowell's love for the outdoors continued into adulthood and he spent many years deer and elk hunting in Eastern Oregon and Montana. His favorite outdoor activity was waterfowling with his successions of his faithful black labs.
He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Teresa; his other best friend LucyLu (black lab); sister Joanne Bernard (Duane) of Rainier; godson Gary Linley of Colorado; several nieces and nephews; and many life-long friends.
Lowell was preceded in death by both parents; and sister Colleen Gottwig of Vancouver, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HOPE of Rainier, PO Box 448, or the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum building fund, PO Box 762.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on May 13, 2023 at the Rainer Eagles.