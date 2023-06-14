Lorraine Janene Burger, age 57, of Scappoose, Oregon passed away on May 28, 2023. She was born on February 21, 1965, in Los Angeles, California.
Lorraine lived in several towns in the Portland area throughout her life, including Tigard, Scholls, Cornelius, Beaverton, Hillsboro, and Scappoose. After high school, she received an associate degree and was certified as an Oregon State Master Gardener. Alongside her husband, John, she was the owner and operator of John Burger Heating & A/C. At one point, Lorraine sold family valuables to raise money to save the Scappoose Peace Candle of the World from 2011 to 2015. She was involved with the Elks Club and attended Warren Community Fellowship in Warren, Oregon.
Lorraine enjoyed many hobbies, including gardening, raising chickens, ducks and other fowl, and rock hounding. She combined all of these to create a beautiful garden and home. Lorraine had a big family that she cared for very well. There was a lot of travel time spent going to Texas and Montana to see her six grandchildren from her son Tyler. She spent most of her summer days with all the children in the family, taking them for nature walks, teaching them to raise baby chicks and ducks, and taking them on toy shopping sprees.
Lorraine is survived by her husband, John Burger; her sons, Tyler Lewis and his wife Jherachyl, and Paul Lewis; her daughter Courtney Piner and her husband Falcon Piner; and her grandchildren Jhester Onod, Andrea Lara, Kayla Lara, Jayden Lara, Jherrod Lewis, and Julien Lewis.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her father, Larry Pasiemiak; her mother, Sharon Korpowski; and her brother, David Pasiemiak.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a memorial service will start at 2:00 PM that same day at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens, Oregon.