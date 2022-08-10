Lorna Shores

In loving memory and with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother.
In the presence of her daughters, grandchildren, and a beloved family friend, Lorna Ann Shores concluded a life well lived and went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2022.
Born June 10, 1957 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Lorna, the third of three children grew up in a now nonexistent milltown once called Bradwood, Oregon. Raised in Bradwood, her parents instilled in her family values, the appreciation of family, hard work, independence, and her love for the Lord. All of which would set the foundation for God's plan for her.
She grew up fishing and hunting, a 42 lb. salmon was her record catch. She lived a humble country life with her parents in Bradwood. Lorna graduated Knappa High School in 1976. She later traveled the Holy Land with her aunt and uncles, which impacted her life greatly.
Later while attending business college she met her future husband and love of her life, Dale. They married in 1978, went on to have three children together, later to be blessed with ten grandchildren. They traveled by motorcycle to The Four Corners, Las Vegas and California. They enjoyed bicycle rides, and many boating adventures together. Lorna was graced with 42 years of marriage to Dale, of which they lived in Clatskanie for over 30 years. Lorna cared for her husband Dale until he left us to be with the Lord in March of 2020. Lorna was always doing God's work, as she also cared for both her parents and her two brothers until their last breath. She was the caretaker of the family, always putting other's needs above her own.
Lorna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her family she had created. In life she enjoyed traveling, holidays with her family, making ceramics, gardening, camping, canning, cooking, picnics, horseback riding, and puzzles. What she enjoyed most importantly was her family, caring for and helping her children and grandchildren in all ways that she could. As she continued to do, until her last days with us, just as her parents had instilled in her growing up on the wooden sidewalks of Bradwood.
Lorna and the wooden sidewalks of Bradwood may be gone now, yet they both live on in the memories they both blessed us with.
She is with the Lord and her family now. Until we meet again momma - we love you, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.
Lorna is preceded in death by her husband Melvin Dale Shores II; parents, Veo and Ethel Puckett; and brothers, Herb Blanchard and David McFall.
She is survived by her three children and her ten grandchildren.
All donations may be sent in Lorna's name to: The Gateway Worship Center, 610 NW 5th St.,
Clatskanie, Oregon.
A tremendous Thank You to Loren and Esther Dummer of The Gateway Worship Center for all their love, prayers and help in Lorna's last days. You were a light in our darkest hour, may God bless you.
A celebration of life for Lorna and Dale Shores will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2022 at the Legion Hall in Clatskanie, Oregon.