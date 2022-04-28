Loren Staeffler of Rainier, Oregon passed away at home on April 11, 2022 at the age of 83.
He was born July 30, 1938 in Rock County, Minnesota.
Loren moved with his wife and children to the Delena area in 1971. He was employed by Weyerhaeuser R-W paper mill for 30 years.
Loren is survived by his wife of 61 years JoAnn; daughter Lori Farmer (John); son Brent Staeffler (Sherri); three grandchildren, Alissa, Rachel (Christopher) and Mitch (Charity); and one great granddaughter Lily.
Groulx Family Mortuary in Rainier is in charge of arrangements. No service.