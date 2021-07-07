Logan Reeves died June 28, 2021 at his home in Westport, Oregon at the age of 43. He was born in Astoria, Oregon on March 19, 1978 to parents Don and Cynthia Reeves.
Logan grew up in the Woodson/Westport area and graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1996. Shop classes and shop teachers at Clatskanie High School helped to direct Logan's career path to that of ironworker. After graduation, his first job was as an apprentice to Berkley Tack, Blacksmith in Rainier where he learned custom fabrication. After a few years he decided to work for BCH Logging from Mist, Oregon and then Jepson & Son Logging in Clatskanie.
Metal work was his passion though and he returned to that industry and worked for a number of years with Waluski Western Ltd. in Astoria, Oregon and then Thompson Metal Fab in Vancouver, Washington.
It was at Thompson Metal Fab where Logan's talents were utilized to their full capacity. Here he worked on jobs for the Hood River Canal, Round Butte, Doyon Rig 25, Parker Drilling Rigs 270-273, The Dalles flood gates, the Golden Gate retrofit and the I84/Hood River Box girders.
At the time of his passing he was a millwright at the Coastal Fibre chipping mill adjacent to the Wauna Georgia Pacific paper mill.
Logan married Misti Swank in June 2004 and they had one son, Cutter Reeves. Cutter meant the whole world to Logan. With his young family he was able to share his passions which included car shows, camping, hunting, fishing, biking concerts and much more.
Logan is survived by his parents; son Cutter (Sienna) Reeves; brother Nolan (Jessica) Reeves; sister Leona Reeves; sister Dana Reeves, fiancée Cori Bogan; eight nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat., July 10, 2021 at the Westport Community Church fellowship hall (old Westport school) Hwy 30, Westport, Oregon. All are invited to come share memories and a meal with his family and friends.