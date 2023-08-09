Linda Madge Turley, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on May 21, 2023 at OHSU in Portland, Oregon. She was born on April 25, 1950 in Tillamook, Oregon to Everett and Serelda Bozarth. She was one of seven siblings.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lyle Turley; parents; and her sister Claudia.
She is survived by her children, Shawna Curtis of Longview and son John (Hallie) Curtis of Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Elizabeth and Phillip Perez, Max, Dallas and Jacob Curtis; four great grandchildren, Raine Perrin, Keenan Knutzen, Luna Perez and Coraline Curtis; four brothers, Allen, Ron, Bob and Richard Bozarth; one sister Amy Martine; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda retired from the Columbia River Fire & Rescue Department after spending most of her 30 years working in the Rainier station.
Linda loved fishing, camping, hunting and traveling with her husband Lyle and all of their friends and family. She loved spending time with her family, especially the great grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking for other people, trying out new recipes all of the time.
At Linda’s request there will be no funeral service, however, there will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2023 at the Rainier Eagles.