Linda Jean Roberts

Linda Jean (Stennick) Roberts,78 of Rainier, Oregon, was born May 30,1944 to John and June Stennick. She passed away Aug. 12, 2022. She lived in Rainier, Oregon her whole life.
Graduating from Rainier High School in 1962, she became a hairdresser in Clatskanie in her younger years. She worked for Bell Studio until retirement. She married Alvin Roberts on Nov. 28,1968. He was the love of her life!
He preceded her in death in 1989. They had two children, Bill Roberts and Lori Loran.
Along with being a great wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, she loved working in her yard, collecting rocks, quilting, knitting, and going to the beach.
She leaves behind two children, Bill (Jill) Roberts and Lori Loran; eight grandchildren, Micheal (Lisa) Jacobs, Aspen and Alvin Roberts; Brad Bright, and Hannah, Matt, Emma, and Page Loran; six greatgrandchildren; two brothers, Larry (Janet) Stennick and David (Linda) Stennick; one sister Betty Stennick; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin Roberts in 1989; and grandson Byron Jacobs in 2018.
At her request no service will be held.