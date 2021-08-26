Lillie A. Oliver

Lillie Ardoth (Reed) Oliver, of Clatskanie, Oregon, died August 20, 2021 at age 83. She was born March 2, 1938 in Arispie, Iowa to John Z. Reed and Fonda L. Coate.
She graduated from Tustin High in California and Orange Coast Community College. She worked at the Santa Anna Library for 13 years.
Lillie married Elvin L. Oliver on May 7, 1966. They were married for 43 years.
Lillie was one of the sweetest people and was loved by all who knew her. She was kind and loving, and frugal to the end. She would do anything for her children and for those she loved. She was stubborn and held herself to a very high moral standard.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Iris and Eddy Wellman; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Brenda Oliver, John and Cynthia Oliver, James and Daphne Oliver, and Raymond Oliver; grandchildren, Meradith, Andrew, Johanna, John Patrick, Matthew, Heather, Adam, Suzanna, Lisa, Steven, Julianna, Olivia, James, Emily, John Zachariah, Rebecca, Abraham, Jacob, Timothy, Gideon, Lillian, and Lincoln Oliver; and great-grandchild Maya Oliver.
A graveside service for family will be held at Westport Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Deer Island Community Church at a yet-to-be-determined-time.