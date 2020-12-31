Lillian Hazel Palm, a lifelong resident of the Clatskanie area on Palm Hill Road, passed away Saturday, December 26th, at the age of 81.
She was born in Clatskanie on March 17, 1939 to parents John Adolph Palm and Wieno Hazel Matilla, Lillian spent her early years working on the family farm with her five brothers. Upon graduating from Clatskanie High School in 1957 Lillian started her professional career in Portland working in banking. Lillian returned to Clatskanie in the early 80’s to assist in the care of her Mother Wieno. Lillian spent her later life maintaining the family homestead on Palm Hill Road, gardening, hunting, and taking care of wayward animals.
A service will be held at noon on Jan. 9, 2020 at Groulx Family Mortuary with Pastor Berry of the Assembly of God Church officiating. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Viewing is from 9 a.m. – noon. Interment following in Murray Hill Cemetery, Clatskanie.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a donation to your local Meals on Wheels program or any other senior support service in your area.
