Oleane Martin, a longtime resident of Clatskanie, passed away on April 13, 2020 in Warrenton, Oregon.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on July 12, 2020 at Mayger Downing Community Church, 80072 Life Lane, Clatskanie, Oregon 97016.
