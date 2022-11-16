LeRoy A. Carlson, of Clatskanie, died peacefully at hospice on Sun., Nov. 6, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Sandi, of 32 years; their two children, Melissa and Shane; and grandchildren, Vanessa, Brady, and Hailey.
LeRoy was a man who didn’t have an enemy in the world. He loved music, whether he was playing it or listening to it. He took great pride in his craft of saw filing for 43 years, including 32 years as head saw filer at Stimson Lumber.
He impacted so many lives with his kindness, patience, and fun personality. He will truly be missed by anyone that he ever met.
Please join us for his celebration of life at his home at 2 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 13, 2022.