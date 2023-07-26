Leonard Wayne King, 72, of Rainier, Oregon passed away July 25, 2023 at home.
To plant a tree in memory of Leonard King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Articles
- Most Viewed / Civil Discourse: Senator Merkley holds Columbia County Town Hall
- Column: Thoughtful watering, other gardening thoughts
- Trending / $10M in Unclaimed Funds: Treasury to return money to Oregonians
- Repairs Finished: Lewis and Clark Bridge reopens
- Spotlight: 4-H fun at the County Fair and Rodeo
- Closer Look: Quick fix at the Lewis and Clark Bridge
- Trending / Stronger Together: Community offers support after tragic fire
- Update: Firefighters close to containing the Broken Gate fire
- Plant Blaze: Fire in Longview contained to chip pile
- Wildfire Season: ODF reports 'significant increase' in human-caused fires
Articles
- Most Viewed / Civil Discourse: Senator Merkley holds Columbia County Town Hall
- Column: Thoughtful watering, other gardening thoughts
- Trending / $10M in Unclaimed Funds: Treasury to return money to Oregonians
- Repairs Finished: Lewis and Clark Bridge reopens
- Spotlight: 4-H fun at the County Fair and Rodeo
- Closer Look: Quick fix at the Lewis and Clark Bridge
- Trending / Stronger Together: Community offers support after tragic fire
- Update: Firefighters close to containing the Broken Gate fire
- Plant Blaze: Fire in Longview contained to chip pile
- Wildfire Season: ODF reports 'significant increase' in human-caused fires