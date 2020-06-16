Leon Tweet, a longtime resident of Clatskanie, Oregon passed away on May 28th, 2020, he was 67. He was born on May 29, 1952 to Oren and Ellen (Aho) Tweet in Astoria, Oregon. He grew up in Westport and Clatskanie, Oregon and graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1970. He attended Oregon State University for three years, and then transferred to Western Oregon University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. He taught at Quincy Elementary and in the Clatskanie School District for thirty years and retired in 2005. In addition to teaching, he coached a Firemen’s Basketball team, and was a volunteer Firefighter/EMT with the Clatskanie Fire Department for many years.
Leon had many interests and hobbies in his life. He loved to play music. He learned to play guitar at an early age and was gifted with the ability to sing. He enjoyed old-time Country Western Music and could be heard at our family reunions singing a Merle Haggard or Johnny Cash tune. In retirement, he joined the Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association, and was performing at the Clatskanie Senior Center and various senior living facilities in the area, where he volunteered to entertain residents.
He was a train enthusiast from an early age, which was sparked by childhood memories of family trips back to Montana and North Dakota. He loved to “talk trains” and had plans to build a model railroad display. Leon enjoyed driving on back country roads and visiting his favorite restaurants along the way. He appreciated science and followed the space program. He also loved animals and had several special cats over the years, Bobo, Socks and Boots. He was a man of strong faith and was a devoted long-time member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Leon will forever be loved by those of us he left behind. He is survived by his sister Arlana (Ken) Hauge of Bend, Oregon; niece Jennifer (Robert) Stammer of Clackamas, Oregon; nephew Josh Hauge of Happy Valley, Oregon; uncles, Marvin (Betty) Tweet of Glendive, Montana and Dean (Marlene) Tweet of Clatskanie, Oregon; aunt Betty Aho Bagley of Svensen, Oregon; and many cousins.
He was pre-deceased by his parents Oren and Ellen Tweet of Clatskanie, Oregon.
A memorial service is being planned at Faith Lutheran Church when current restrictions are lifted to allow for larger gatherings.
Donations can be made in memory of Leon Tweet to the Clatskanie Senior Center, at P.O. Box 383, Clatskanie, Oregon 97016.
