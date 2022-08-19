Lee Berta Irene Walker, a resident of Clatskanie, was born on Nov. 16, 1951 and passed away in Clatskanie, Oregon on July 19, 2022. She was born to Bill Titus and Lottie Titus of Mist, Oregon and was raised in Vernonia, Oregon. She attended and graduated from Vernonia High School.
Lee married Robert E. Walker in Kelso, Washington and was a stay-at-home mom. She loved her pets, grandchildren, being around family, being outdoors, gardening, and attending her grandkids sports games.
She leaves behind her children, Raeberta Lynn Ostrand of Rainier, Oregon and Debbie May Calvert of Clatskanie, Oregon; brothers, Donnie Titus of Lyons, Oregon and Tim Titus of Vernonia, Oregon; sister Sue Rondo of Banks, Oregon; grandchildren, Katie Ostrand, Peter Ostrand, Jared Abbott, Brittney Abbott and Mitchell Calvert; and great-grandchildren Mia Ostrand, Marissa Ostrand, and Gracee Abbott.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2022 at 23275 Swedetown Rd., Clatskanie, Oregon. It will be a potluck, so please bring a dish if you can.