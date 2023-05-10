Lawrence Cataline was born on Jan. 23, 1933 to James and Grace (Raffle) Cataline in Hubbard, Ohio. Lawrence left school at the age of 15 to work on the family farm, joining the Air Force shortly after, he was in Korea for the conflict.
Lawrence married his wife Beulah (Adkins) on March 2, 1956. Lawrence and Beulah moved to the area in 1975 where he worked for the city of Rainier, Oregon for 20 years, retiring in 1995. Lawrence and Beulah loved to go metal detecting, joining the Columbia River Searchers where they met lots of lifelong friends.
Lawrence liked old tractors and heavy equipment, he could drive or run anything, his favorite being John Deere, he had a 1946 John Deere Model A Electric Start. He also raised his own Italian garlic which he passed his love of growing and sharing this very special garlic to his grandson Gabriel.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife Beulah in 2017.
He is survived by his daughters, Karen and Shelly; brothers, Donald and Thomas; grandchildren, Gabriel (Christina), Heidi (Jen), Darien (Amber), and Breanna (Adam); and great-great-grandchildren, Autumn, Vincent, Ella, Karlie, Kenlie and Sadie.
There is no service scheduled.