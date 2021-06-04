Larry Russell Bond passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on May 26, 2021. He was born March 22, 1944. The Bond family moved to Kelso around 1947. In January 1966, he married his sweetheart, Scherrie Taylor, at East Hills Alliance Church in Kelso.
In 1989, Larry moved his family to Clatskanie, Oregon. Larry worked with his brother, Chuck, at Charles Bond LLC, as the architect and project manager for the construction of many commercial buildings in the Longview/Kelso area, until his brother’s death in 2020.
Larry is the beloved father of 15 children, 85 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Larry started Beaver Falls Baptist Church in Clatskanie in 1989 and remained the pastor there until shortly before his death.
Broadly put, Larry’s life could be defined by three categories. He had a passion for our Lord Jesus Christ, he had a deep love and sense of responsibility for his family, and he had an indomitable work ethic.
When he was seventeen Larry met our Lord Jesus Christ through the new birth. That encounter transformed his life from, as he put it, a religious hypocrite, to a genuine follower of our Savior. He was attending East Hills Alliance at the time, and through the Bible, saw that he was a sinner, on his way to Hell, in need of a Savior. He recognized that Jesus Christ had died on the cross, paying the penalty for all his sins, that He had bodily raised from the dead, and that He offered complete forgiveness from sin to anyone who repented and trust Him alone as his Savior. In the car, with his then-girlfriend, Scherrie, he bowed his head and trusted Jesus Christ alone as his Savior from sin. From that point on, Larry never looked back. He spent the rest of his life proclaiming this Savior to anyone who would listen, first as a layman, then as a pastor. He would wish that everyone who reads this to consider your own soul. Have you trusted Jesus Christ as your Savior? Is your eternity secure?
Larry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter “Heather,” and three grandsons.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Scherrie; sons, Tyler, David, Dyreck, Nathan; and daughters, Johna, Danielle, Daphne, Elizabeth, Julianna, Melissa, Tiffanie, Deborahlee, Sabrina, and Sarah.
He is greatly loved; he will be missed.