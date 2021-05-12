On May 4 Larry Garlock, age 81, passed away at home surrounded by family.
Larry was born Feb. 25, 1940 in Mist, Oregon. He was the oldest of two children, to Lloyd and Bernice Burness-Garlock.
He attended Vernonia High School in Vernonia, Oregon, graduating in 1958. After high school he went to work for his father’s logging business, then in 1963 he enlisted in the United States Army. After basic training he married his first wife Pamella Simmons and they had a son Gary. He served three years active duty in the Army.
After his stint in the Army, Larry returned home to Mist and went back to work as a logger, eventually taking over the family business. When logging took its toll on him, after several broken legs, he moved to Clatskanie where he and his second wife Margaret bought and ran the Clatskanie Insurance Agency until he retired in 2013.
Larry was a founding member of the Clatskanie Cruisers, a member of the Clatskanie Rifle and Pistol Club, a local business supporter of the Clatskanie Arts Commission since its inception in 1988, and a Clatskanie City Councilman for 23 years.
Over the years Larry spent his free time hunting, fishing, boating, spending time with family and attending car shows. He was very proud of his 1960 Pontiac Catalina which won him over 200 awards.
He is survived by his wife Donna of 15 years; son Gary Garlock (Teri) and their children, Trenton Garlock (Megan) and McKenzie Garlock (Levi); sister Carolyn Wallace (Charlie); stepsons, Craig DeNatly (Rita), Brian DeNatly (Barbara), Randy Woodman, Erik Becker (Megan), and Jeremy Becker; step grandchildren, Jenna, Matt, Brad, Jack, Jeremiah, Kyra Mae, Larenz and Yishai; and his three great grandchildren, Aspyn, Tregan and Atlas Garlock.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Margaret in 1999; stepdaughter Ellen Thoren; and grandson Colten Garlock.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Murray Hill Cemetery in Clatskanie, Oregon, followed by a celebration of life service at the Clatskanie City Park. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Clatskanie Fire Department, Clatskanie Arts Commission or the Clatskanie Senior Center.