Lana Jean Lazott, of Rainier, Oregon, passed away at 74 years old on June 14, 2021. She was born to Delbert William Donaldson and Norma Jean Donaldson (Tureman/Forsea) on March 20, 1947 in Prairie City, Oregon.
Lana lived and loved her life to the fullest. She enjoyed canning the foods she grew, hunting and fishing. She made an impression on everyone she met.
She is survived by her husband of almost 37 years, Charles Raymond Lazott of Rainier, Oregon; three daughters, Kelley Ohlensehlen of Goldendale, Washington, Traci and Brent Lewis of Longview, Washington, and Jessica and Bart Brandrupt of Hillsboro, Oregon; sisters, Connie Forsea and Toni Corning of Richland, Oregon, and Niki Donaldson of Crouch, Idaho; brother Jimmy and Sue Donaldson of Grass Valley, California; 11 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson.
The Lazott family will be holding a celebration of life at their dream property in Goldendale, Washington at a later date.