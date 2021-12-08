Koletta Tussing (Bunn)

With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, Koletta Kay Tussing (Bunn). On Fri., Dec. 3, 2021, Mom joined our Lord Father and her beloved husband in heaven, passing peacefully at her home with her family at her side.
She has left behind her three children, Brenda Kay Maul (Jeremy), Jeffrey Alan Levi Tussing and Christina Marie Welter (Darin) all of Clatskanie. She was blessed with many grandchildren, Chadrick Biggs, Alissa Lovegren, Kiel Biggs, Laurie Jeppson, Alexis Maul, Trever Maul, Mikayla Ryan, Beau Tussing, Gary Tussing, Ivie Tussing, Troy Welter and Samuel Welter. Our mother was also blessed with twelve great-grandchildren she lovingly referred to as her “littles” that adored her. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren are deeply saddened by the loss. Mother will be remembered by her nephews and niece Teresa Scholten, with whom she shared a close relationship.
Mom was born in Portland, Oregon to Levi Bunn and Coletta Bunn-Cosgrove. Siblings include her dear sister Virginia Allred and three brothers, John Bunn, Tom Bunn and Daniel Bunn. She was raised in Longview, Washington and attended St. Rose Catholic School and completed her education at RA Long High School.
After graduation, she met and married the love of her life on March 7, 1966. They moved to the Clatskanie area and lived there on their farm and enjoyed raising cattle and gardening. One of our mother’s greatest joys was canning, cooking and baking for family and friends, no one left her home hungry. She kept her ‘secret’ recipes under lock and key and has passed them on to her daughters where they are now safely guarded and cherished.
Mom was a lifelong supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital. A memorial donation page has been created in her name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Koletta_Tussing.
A celebration of life is planned from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 11th at the Clatskanie River Inn, Cedar Room. Our family will hold a private graveside mass at a later date.