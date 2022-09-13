Kimberly Lorentzen

Kimberly was born on June 4, 1960 in Portland, OR, the fifth of seven children to Jim and Phyllis Cox of Clatskanie, OR., Kimberly Ann (Cox) Lorentzen grew up in Clatskanie and lived throughout the Pacific Northwest in her adult years. She settled in Vader WA in the early 1990s, where she raised her seven children and tamed a raccoon or two along the way. With a quiet and generous spirit, she welcomed anyone who needed love into her heart. As a daughter, sister, mother, Memaw, aunt, and wife, she passed on her love of children and animals to all those she knew. In her typical, determined way, she outlived her original prognosis to get a few more years with her children and grandchildren. She would’ve easily considered them her greatest joy and accomplishment. Still, way too early, after a valiant fight, she left this world on July 10, 2022. She left behind her children Kari (Dale), Kory (Kyle), Chelsea (Travis), Evan, Erin (Jason), Kayla (Kody), & Kyle (Linnea), her grandchildren Trevor, Brookelyn, Andrew, Charlotte, Austin, Jordan, Kalvin, Maddieson, Kaleb, Dustyn, Parker, Amilia, Alivia, Corbyn, and Aylin; her husband of 31 years Mark, her mother, 6 brothers and sisters and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
