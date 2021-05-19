Kenneth L. Brown, our most amazing Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, and Friend to many, went to be with his Jesus on April 30, 2021. He was born on Oct. 5, 1939 to parents, Elmer and Frieda Brown of Clatskanie, where he spent most of his early years.
He spent his high school years with a special family who made a special impact on his life, Don and Irene Pillar of Clatskanie. He would speak fondly of them and cherished them always.
Dad was a Navy man who served his country from 1959-1962. He wore his navy hat and coat proudly, stopping to thank others who served any time he saw their service attire.
During dads last few years, he resided at his daughter Tami and son-in-law Keith’s home, for which dad felt truly was his place, where he was loved, cared for, and cherished, notably treated like a king, and spoiled as he deserved to be.
Dad spent his life doing what he loved most, serving God, serving his family, and then there was fishing! Anyone who knew him knew you could find him at the fishing hole. His knack for inventions was top notch and he shared so many “gadgets” along the way. He was given the nickname, “Mr. Gadget” by his special friend, Bo, and he joked about this often.
He was a faithful, content, giving, selfless man who spent his time seeking relationships, not stuff, in his life.
He was preceded in death by a son Don Brown in 2016, and Barb, his wife of 59 years, in 2019.
He is survived by son Doug Brown; daughter Tami (Keith) Opdyke; daughter Teresa Betschart; daughter Tracy (Greg) Carr; two sisters, Joanne Fristad and Mildred Brown, grandchildren, Angela, Amy, Jeremy, Nikki, Justin, Kelli, Lukas, Tyler, Miles, Alexa, Kynsi and Dawson; along with 14 great grandchildren; and a special little guest, who arrived two weeks before he passed, Cole Kenneth who was named after great-grandpa.
Cremation has taken place and his wishes are to be placed on the mountain and at the river.
Please join us in celebrating our dads life at 11 a.m. on June 5, 2021 at Assembly of God in Rainier, 75950 Rock Crest St., Rainier, Oregon. A BBQ will follow the service.