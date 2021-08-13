Kenneth Hagen

Kenneth "Ken" N. Hagen of Clatskanie, Oregon went home to be with Jesus on Aug. 7, 2021, at the age of 56.
Ken was born to Jerome and Jeanne Hagen on Dec. 26, 1964. He attended Rainier High School. He loved Jesus, camping, and spending his days at the beach. Ken and Kim Abbott Hagen had 11 children that were loved by their father dearly.
He is survived by his sons, Benjamin (Brandy), Joel (Patricia), Luke, Josh, and Matthew; daughters, Sarah (Riley), Hannah, Rachel, Mary, Rebekah, and Bethany. He was also loved by his nine grandchildren. Additionally, he is survived by his brother David Klinke and sisters, Penny Klinke-Olson, Pamela Hagen-French, and Karen Hagen Bracken.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents Jerome and Jeanne Hagen and brothers Bruce Klinke and William Klinke.
Flowers may be sent to Alston's Corner Assembly of God, 25272 Alston Rd, Rainier, OR 97048.
A celebration of life service will be held at Alston's Corner Assembly of God in Rainier, Ore., on Saturday August 14 at 2:00 PM. A potluck reception will follow.